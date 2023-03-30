Stourbridge shooting: Gunman killed man who owed him money
A gunman who led a masked gang into the home of a man who owed him money and fatally shot him has been convicted of his murder.
John Jones, 36, died at the scene in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February. His brother was stabbed as he tried to flee the armed gang of six.
Police said Mr Jones owed his killer Ravi Talware £180.
Talware, Scott Garrington, Kevin Waldron were all convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.
The 33-year-old of no fixed address, Garrington, 52, of Bridgnorth Road in Stourbridge and Waldron, 42, of Leonard Road in Dudley, were also convicted of possession of a shotgun, possession of bladed articles and perverting the course of justice.
Two youths aged 17 and one aged 16 were convicted of manslaughter, wounding, and possession of an imitation firearm as well as possession of bladed articles.
West Midlands Police said that upon entering the home at about 19:30 GMT, Talware shouted: "If anyone comes down the stairs, they are getting shot. If anyone rings the police, they are dead."
The gang then fled in a getaway car, driven by Waldron, which was later found burned out less than two miles away in Gibbet Lane, officers said.
A member of the public found a bag containing the weapons used in the attack dumped in a bin in Wolverhampton the following morning.
Detectives investigating Mr Jones's murder discovered he owed £180 to Talware.
"This was an appallingly violent attack which left one man dead and another seriously injured, all over a relatively trivial sum of money," Det Insp Laura Harrison said.
"A lot of planning went into this attack and it was thanks to great detective work by officers who recovered CCTV and were able to piece together the killers' movements that we've been able to get justice for Mr Jones' family today."
The group will be sentenced in June.
