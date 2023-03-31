Birmingham city centre tower block plans submitted
- Published
Plans to build a 47-floor tower block with four penthouses have been submitted to a city council.
The Essington would have 526 apartments in a design that pays homage to Birmingham's "unappreciated post war legacy", developers said.
Proposals for the building in Broad Street were designed by Glancy Nicholls.
The plans include a cinema, bookable kitchen and dining rooms and a gym overlooking the entrance.
Additional features include a ground floor reception area, parcel room and a games lounge alongside a resident lounge.
The apartments - 235 one-bed and 296 two-bed - would be spread over 46 floors, with approximately ten to 12 units per floor. Internal green terraces are planned for every fifth floor.
Floor 46 - a penthouse level - would have space for four apartments, each with a private terrace area.
A private dining and function room and a lounge are also included in the plans, which have been submitted to Birmingham City Council by developers 91 to 97 Broad Street Devco Ltd.
Designers said a public 'pocket park' with greenery would offer pause to Broad Street's bustle.