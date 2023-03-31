Two boys arrested in Birmingham mosque attack probe
- Published
Two boys have been arrested in connection with an attack on a pensioner as he walked home from evening prayers at a mosque in Birmingham.
The 73-year-old was kicked in the back on York Road, Kings Heath, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said he had fallen during the attack, hitting his head on a display board and breaking a hand.
The suspects, aged 16, were held on suspicion of assault.
The force has said there is no evidence to suggest the assault is linked to recent incidents near mosques in Edgbaston, Birmingham, plus Ealing, west London.
The injured man, who also sustained cuts to his face, was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
Local business owner Junaid Hussain described how he had gone to help the victim shortly after events.
"You hear about these attacks, but the fact it is happening on your own doorstep is scary," he said.
"Considering we're in the month of Ramadan, so you'll get people walking back from the mosque quite late for the last prayer of the night, you'd think twice about letting them go alone."
Volunteers are working with King's Heath Mosque, in nearby Station Road, to walk unaccompanied worshippers home.
