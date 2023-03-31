Mosque fire attacks suspect appears at Old Bailey
A suspect accused of setting two men on fire outside mosques in Birmingham and Ealing, London, has appeared in court.
Mohammed Abbkr, of Gillott Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, is alleged to have sprayed a substance on to the two Muslim victims in separate incidents, one in February and one in March.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The 28-year-old, who is originally from Sudan, will face a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in October.
Hashi Odowa, 82, suffered severe burns on 27 February when he was walking close to West London Islamic Centre in Ealing.
Seventy-year-old Mohammed Rayaz, was seriously injured as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on 20 March.
Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link and assisted by an Arabic interpreter, the defendant confirmed his identity and was remanded in custody.
During the hearing Mr Justice Jeremy Barker set a provisional date for trial from 9 October.
A further hearing is due to take place at the same court on 7 July.
