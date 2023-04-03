Advice hub to help young West Midlands bikers stay safe
- Published
A free advice hub for motorcyclists has launched after figures showed an increase in death and injuries amongst young riders.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) said 445 young adults aged 16-24 died between 2018 and 2021 in the West Midlands, 93% being males.
The Novice Riders Hub aims to educate bikers using video tutorials.
David Walker, head of RoSPA, said the hub was "a one-stop-shop for everything a young rider needs to know".
It has launched as part of Motorcycle Safety Week and will provide riders with video tutorials on how to maintain their bike, what gear to wear, how to tackle t-junctions and left hand turns safely and effectively.
There will also be Q&A sessions for those interested in learning how to ride.
The RoSPA added that nationally, the age group is twice as likely to be killed or injured than their 40 to 49-year-old counterparts.
The not-for-profit organisation based in Edgbaston, Birmingham, said it had worked for over 100 years helping people reduce their risk of accidents.
Mr Walker said: "When you're a young adult and keen to get out and about, having your own transport is exciting and liberating.
"We would encourage all parents of young adults who ride a motorcycle, to check it out and encourage their child to do the same, knowledge saves lives," Mr Walker said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk