Gas cloud released in chemical incident at Oldbury pool
A swimming pool has been evacuated and two people treated for breathing difficulties after a chemical incident at a retail park.
As chemicals were mixed for the pool at Swim in Oldbury, West Midlands, a gas cloud was released prompting 10 people to have to leave the facility.
One person has been taken to hospital with a second treated at the scene.
The gas has been contained inside the building, which remained closed, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Emergency crews, including a specialist response team, were sent to Birchley Island Retail Park at about 08:55 BST.
The site is adjacent to the M5 motorway and neighbours include branches of B&M, Tim Hortons, McDonalds and JD Sports.
Two fire engines remained at the scene, but it was expected the building would reopen some time later on Saturday, the fire service said.