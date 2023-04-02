Man charged with murder of woman found in Wolverhampton flat
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder a 50-year-old woman found dead at a Wolverhampton flat.
Sara Bateman was found at an address in Willenhall Road just before 19:30 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
Matthew Hyde, 41, was arrested at an address in Willenhall on Friday and subsequently charged with her murder.
Ms Bateman's family said in a statement released by the force that they are heartbroken at the loss of a "loving and caring mum, sister and nan".
"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling at this moment in time," they said.
"She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed by us all."
Detectives said Mr Hyde, from Wellington Place in Willenhall, was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.