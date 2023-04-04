Birmingham jewellery exhibition created by migrant women
A new exhibition displaying jewellery designed and produced by refugee and migrant women has opened in Birmingham.
The display, called Belonging to Us, has launched at the School of Jewellery at Birmingham City University.
The exhibition celebrates 10 years of Shelanu, a craft collective that supports women with making and selling contemporary jewellery.
Curated by the charity CraftSpace, the event is set to run until 28 April and is free.
The new range of sustainable jewellery, called Nurture, has been created by migrant women from countries such as Pakistan, Hong Kong, Israel, India and Kurdistan.
Curator Emma Daker said the project had been set up to help women improve their English, gain confidence and develop craft skills.
The team's first collection, titled Migrating Birds, was based on the theme of migration, as "birds migrate like the women have," she added.
Members of the collective have designed and produced the jewellery with guidance from local artists.
Jewellery is then sold online through the CraftSpace website, as well as through other exhibitions and craft fairs.
Yeelah Mann said she had made two pieces as part of the range, including earrings and a wooden ladybird.
"It's a reminder of my childhood," she explained, adding that she had been inspired from memories of spotting ladybirds in her garden.
"It's just about memories, thinking back to good memories and things that remind you of it."
Amy Li, who has been part of Shelanu for more than five years, said her work depicted a garden, bamboo, flowers and butterflies and had been inspired by her life in her village.
"I always liked the Chinese writing and the word I put on my piece means peaceful, and then I always liked bamboo also - so I put them together," she explained.
"There was always a lot of butterflies flying around [the village], and all sorts of different colours that you can imagine, so beautiful."
