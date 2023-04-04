Wolverhampton police find exotic bird perched on blue lights
- Published
Police were amazed when they returned to their car to find an exotic bird perched on its blue lights.
The officers found themselves up before the beak, so to speak, in Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning.
Concerned the avian anomaly was someone's missing pet, they launched an appeal.
And how did they alert people to the unusual feathered find? By tweeting, of course.
Using the hashtag "one in custody", officers said they found the bird in a force car park on Bilston Street, explaining: "We are taking good care of him after speaking with the RSPCA official and getting some advice."
So far, though, there is no indication of just how the animal - possibly a love bird - came to bring a splash of colour to the city.
Despite its green hue, however, perhaps this particular visitor may be deemed a bluebird instead, given its particular perch penchant.
It is also unclear just why the little flyer chose a police car on which to have a rest.
Any answer would be winging it. But could the feathered friend have escaped life behind bars, and, tired of being on the run, felt the need to give itself up?
If so, what was the crime? Perhaps it was caught with a hand in the Trill. And surely then the penalty would be to do some bird.