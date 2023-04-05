Twenty-one convicted in West Midlands child sex abuse inquiry
Twenty-one people have been convicted for their parts in the largest ever child sex abuse case investigated by West Midlands Police.
The offending against seven children, who were 12 years old or younger, took place over nearly a decade in Walsall and Wolverhampton.
The abuse came to light after concerns were raised following a hospital visit by one of the victims.
Thirteen of the defendants have been jailed with four to be sentenced later.
Of those already imprisoned, sentences range from 28 months to life. Four people have been given non-custodial sentences.
The case can only now be reported because a series of trials which began last year has ended.
West Midlands Police said the victims, some of whom were now adults, suffered "significant physical and mental harm".
The force's investigation took six years and the trial process was delayed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
The offences against the children were "some of the most shocking abuse that I've seen in my career", Det Ch Supt Paul Drover said.
"They have been through a significant amounts of trauma. To get the confidence to come forward and to talk to care professionals, to police is huge and I am genuinely thankful," he added.
A report by the Walsall Safeguarding Children's Board, which has investigated whether opportunities to intervene earlier were missed, is expected to be published soon.
