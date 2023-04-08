Birmingham Cross-City line closure warning for football fans
Football fans have been warned to expect travel disruption due to railway engineering works.
The Cross-City line in Birmingham is closed between New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley until Tuesday.
It means Villa fans who usually travel by train will not be able to access Aston or Witton railway stations from Lichfield or Sutton Coldfield.
West Midlands Railway urged supporters to plan ahead as Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest later.
It said additional services would be provided before and after the match for fans travelling to and from Birmingham New Street.
However, it said fans travelling north of Villa Park, including to or from Gravelly Hill, Erdington, Chester Road, Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield, Four Oaks, Butlers Lane, Blake Street and Lichfield, would need to arrange alternative transport.
"I would like to remind football fans travelling to the Aston Villa match on Saturday to check their journey planners as engineering works will affect services over the Easter weekend," said West Midlands Railway's customer experience director Jonny Wiseman.
"With the Cross-City line closed we are adding additional services before and after the match for fans travelling to and from Birmingham, but we advise passengers to leave extra time as these services are expected to be very busy."
