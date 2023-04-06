Force's largest child sex abuse case safeguarding report concealed
A safeguarding review into how 21 people were able to abuse seven children will not be made public.
The 21 people were convicted for offences against victims, aged 12 years old or younger, spanning nearly a decade in Walsall and Wolverhampton.
The Walsall Safeguarding Partnership (WSP) said the report will not be published to protect the identities of victims.
Concerns came to light in 2014 after a hospital visit by one of the victims.
Three years later, another child told a carer about the extent of the abuse, prompting a six-year police investigation - which West Midlands Police said was the largest child sex abuse case in the force's history.
Thirteen of the defendants have been jailed with four to be sentenced at a later date and a further four have been given non-custodial sentences.
The case can only now be reported because a series of trials which began last year has ended.
WSP is responsible for safeguarding vulnerable children and adults in the area. Its review into the case was carried out four years ago, it told the BBC.
The findings from the inquiry led directly to the WSP child sexual abuse strategy and shaped the training offered to frontline staff when encountering cases of this nature.
The strategy was being reviewed this year and any lessons from the court cases could form part of the view, the organisation stated.
It commended the "courage" of the children and young people in coming forward, and said many of those affected by the case continued to be supported by local agencies.
"They have provided stability, care and safe homes which has helped the children build trust and be able to confide in professionals," WSP's independent chair Sally Hodges said.
"Whilst we appreciate this matter maybe of public interest the partnership's overriding concern is for the children and young people that were involved in these horrific events."
She said an essential part of the partnership's work is to "learn lessons from its safeguarding activity".
Ms Hodges added: "There is no room for complacency but we have confidence in the professional practice to identify and respond to concerns or risk relating to sexual abuse.
"The safeguarding partnership will continue to support all agencies to review and strengthen multi-agency arrangements in order to protect children and young people across the borough."
A recent inspection in the area found children who needed help and protection in the borough received a coordinated and effective response, she added.
The police officers involved in the criminal investigation have been offered support due to its "horrendous nature".
"I have 32 years in police service, and quite a significant proportion of that working in child protection and certainly I have had large cases, but nothing of the scale and complexity of this case," said Det Ch Insp Joanne Floyd.
"The complexity and the horrendous nature of it spans so many different levels, not only in terms of the vulnerability of the children and how young they were."
Reflecting on the experience of officers involved in the investigation, she added: "No-one walks away from this unscathed.
"All of us have been affected, and there's no doubt about it, it's been a very traumatic case."
Twenty-two people were prosecuted during the three trials. They faced numerous charges including child sex abuse and child cruelty offences:
- James Evans, 38, Eyland Grove, Walsall, jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for life
- David Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 20 years with a further year on licence, given a restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Mark Smith, 34, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 19 years with a further six years on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
- Natalie Wellington, 44, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for 16 years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Tracey Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 15 years with a further year on licence and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Kirsty Webb, 36, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
- Phillip Wellington, 50, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Ann Clare, 43, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further three on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
- Pamela Howells, 58, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for seven years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
- Lee Webb, 40, Whitmore Street, Palfrey, Walsall, jailed for six years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
- David Evans, 72, Adshed Road, Redcar, Cleveland, jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Jason Evans, 25, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for two years and six months and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
- Luke Baker, 22, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for two years and four months, given an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
- Stephen Webb, 65, given an absolute discharge due to health conditions and told he must notify as a sex offender for five years
- Dean Webb, 35, received a two year supervision order, must notify as a sex offender for five years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 40 years
- Jane Evans, 71, given a two year supervision order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
- Ryan Evans, 23, given a community order for three years with supervision and sex offender work, a tagged curfew for 28 days and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
- Natasha Webb, 37, to be sentenced at a future date
- Matthew Evans, 32, Howard Road, Bilston, to be sentenced at a future date
- John Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date
- Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date
Tina Jones, 62, of Springfields, Rushall, was found not guilty by the court.
