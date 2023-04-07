Wolverhampton: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Wolverhampton.
The pedestrian, a 32-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash in Tettenhall Road at about 21:40 BST on Thursday, prompting a closure of the road.
A 26-year-old, the driver of the car, has spoken to officers at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
An investigation has been launched and the force's inquiries are ongoing.
Following the incident the road was shut from the Chapel Ash junction to the Paget Road junction.