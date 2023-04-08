Attempted murder arrest over double stabbing in Wolverhampton
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed, police have said.
West Midlands Police said the men, aged 19 and 22, were injured on Marsh Lane in Wolverhampton at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
The force said the older man was in a critical condition in hospital, while the younger one was "serious but stable".
It added that a 19-year-old man was held in connection with the attack.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.