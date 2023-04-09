Prince George joins William to cheer on Aston Villa during win
- Published
Prince George enjoyed a day out with his father the Prince of Wales to watch Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest.
The nine-year-old fan was five seats from England manager Gareth Southgate during the 2-0 win that moved Villa into the Premier League's top six.
Both princes wore a navy blue jumper and pale blue open-necked shirt.
Prince George is to serve as one of eight Pages of Honour at his grandfather the King's coronation next month.
The prince was ecstatic when Bertrand Traore scored for Villa three minutes into the second half. A goal in the final minute of added time from Ollie Watkins secured victory.
Prince George was at Wembley with his parents to watch the England men's team's victory over Germany during the European Championships in June 2021.
But the prince, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheered on the Lionesses from home during the England women's win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.
