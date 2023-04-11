Disposable barbecue warning after Lickey Hills fire
People are being warned not to use disposable barbecues in country parks in the West Midlands.
On Wednesday Lickey Hills Country Park, south of Birmingham, released images of a picnic table that was destroyed, after four disposable barbecues cooking sausages were left burning overnight.
Rangers said fires and barbecues were not permitted.
A disposable barbecue was believed to have been responsible for a huge blaze there last year.
At the time, during soaring temperatures, the wildfire destroyed swathes of woodland.
Birmingham City Council cabinet member for environment Majid Mahmood said he would like to see an immediate ban on the use and sale of disposable barbecues.
"This would help protect our environment [and] protect our wildlife and habitat and let people enjoy our parks and open spaces," he said.
Bans have been introduced by various councils around the country, including in Brighton & Hove in 2022.
