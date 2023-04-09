Wolverhampton homes have power cut after van crashes into house
More than 100 houses had their power cut after a van hit a house, a fire service has said.
West Midlands Fire Service said damage to a gas main on Catisfield Crescent in Wolverhampton at about 6:50 BST on Saturday saw power cut to 112 homes.
It said the van caused "extreme damage" to a house and about 20 homes were evacuated.
The service said power was restored and people were allowed back in their homes by 00:50 on Sunday.
It added that the damaged property had been shored up and would be assessed by a structural engineer.
