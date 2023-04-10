Man charged following double stabbing in Wolverhampton
- Published
A man has been charged with wounding with intent after two men were injured in Wolverhampton.
The two men were stabbed on Marsh Lane at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
Jordan Hulse, 19, of Henley Road, Wolverhampton, has been charged with wounding with intent, West Midlands Police said.
He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He is due before Wolverhampton magistrates.
One of the injured men remains in a critical condition in hospital, the force added.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information and CCTV and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.