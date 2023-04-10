Items taken in ram-raid at Birmingham pawnbrokers
A number of items have been taken from a pawnbrokers during a ram-raid in Birmingham.
The raid happened at Cash Converters in Warwick Road, Acocks Green, at about 07:00 BST.
The vehicle made off towards Solihull after the incident, West Midlands Police said.
"We'll be carrying out forensic examinations and reviewing all available CCTV as we seek to establish who was involved," a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the force.
