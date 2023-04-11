Man guilty of Sparkbrook shisha bar row fatal stabbing
A man has been convicted of stabbing another to death in a "senseless" alcohol-fuelled rage.
Fuaad Xuseen, 45, was attacked, police said, after confronting Mohammed Adam about his behaviour towards staff and customers at a shisha lounge in Birmingham in September.
He died in hospital after being found stabbed in the chest on Stratford Road.
Adam, 46, was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.
West Midlands Police said an argument first broke out between Adam and staff at the Relax Cafe on 26 September after he approached and pestered a woman who had been trying to enjoy a night out.
He was asked to leave but refused, and was eventually escorted outside.
In a bid to calm down the situation, the force said Mr Xuseen, also known as Mr Husein, tried to confront him about his behaviour, but was attacked with a knife.
Adam, of Stratford Road, then left the lounge but the following day he handed himself in to police, claiming to have no memory of the incident.
Det Insp Jim Colclough, said: "Mr Xuseen lost his life because of a senseless attack. Adam initially tried to say that he had no recollection of the events due to drink, but this account changed during the trial.
"He lost control over someone asking him to modify his behaviour. For a man to lose his life in this way is truly tragic. We wanted to secure justice for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr Xuseen."
