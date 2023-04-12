Man charged with injecting syringe into woman's leg in Birmingham
- Published
A man accused of injecting a syringe into a woman's leg has appeared in court.
The 28-year-old victim was at the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham on 29 March, when the incident reportedly happened.
The woman was being supported by specialist officers and has received hospital care, police said.
Marwan Ahmmed, 33, has been charged with wounding with intent and appeared before magistrates on 8 April.
Mr Ahmmed, of Hagley Road, Birmingham, was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Birmingham Crown Court due to happen on 5 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.