Kerys Harrop proud of WSL all-time appearance record
- Published
A footballer has described the moment she broke the record for the most Women's Super League (WSL) appearances of all-time.
Tottenham Hotspur Women defender Kerys Harrop played in her 178th game in the competition on Sunday 2 April.
The 32-year-old, a former Birmingham City captain, said the record-breaking achievement hadn't "sunk in."
"It's an achievement I'm really proud of, [I've] been working a long time for it," she explained.
"I've been in the WSL since the start in 2011, so yeah it's definitely an achievement I'm really proud of."
Harrop broke the record in an appearance at an away game at Everton, where Spurs lost 2-1.
She had joined the North London team in 2020, after making her debut in the league in 2011, playing 135 games for then club, Birmingham City Women.
During her time at the Blues, Harrop, who was born in Stourbridge, won the FA Cup in 2012, with the club also going on to reach the finals of the competition in 2017 where they lost against Manchester City.
"As my hometown club it was my real highlight," Harrop said, explaining the team had played in front of 35,000 people at Wembley Stadium.
Alongside football and studying for a second Masters degree, Harrop also teaches one a day a week on a university course in football coaching and performance, training the next generation of coaches.
"I want to try and be in a position where I can recruit hopefully more females and girls onto the course, because that's definitely an area that can be improved," she explained.
"Football has always been my life and it will always continue to be as well."
