Women complete cathedral cycling challenge for 70th birthdays
- Published
Two women hope to complete a challenge of cycling to all 42 Anglican cathedrals in England to mark their 70th birthdays.
Barbara Calvert and Gabrielle Key started the task in January 2022 and hope to finish later as they ride from Coventry to Birmingham Cathedral.
Ms Key turned 70 in September and Ms Calvert does the same on Tuesday.
The Birmingham-based friends said the experience had been magical and that St Paul's had been the favourite so far.
"It's been a fantastic experience to see all parts of the country," Ms Key said.
The women met a couple of years ago at a Breeze event.
The British Cycling campaign is aimed at getting more women into the sport.
Ms Key and Ms Calvert decided to take part in the Cathedrals Cycle Route challenge, which was set up during Bike Week 2021.
'Transformed my life'
The programme creates different routes and people can take part in as many as they wish, with the shortest just one mile.
However, the pair targeted completing every route.
"It has transformed my life," Ms Key said, after taking up cycling in her late 50s.
"It has helped mentally, physically and socially, with confidence too."
The women have been trying to travel as light as possible as they have to carry their luggage with them.
Ms Calvert said they hoped to leave Coventry Cathedral at 11:00 BST on Monday and arrive at Birmingham Cathedral at 14:30.
They are also expecting other women from Breeze meet-ups to join them on the final leg of their journey.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk