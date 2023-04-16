Thousands of Sikhs walk in Walsall's Vaisakhi parade

Sukhdev Singh Bath
Sukhdev Singh Bath said people come from Walsall and the surrounding areas to celebrate together

Thousands of Sikhs have walked in a town's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade.

The event, which celebrates the birth of Sikhism in 1699, took place in Walsall on Sunday from 10:00 BST until around 14:00 BST.

Walsall Council said the procession started on West Bromwich Street and concluded back there at the temple.

Sukhdev Singh Bath said people gathered from all over Walsall and the surrounding areas to "take part and celebrate".

Many main roads in the town were closed and road users were asked to use alternative routes

