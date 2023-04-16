Thousands of Sikhs walk in Walsall's Vaisakhi parade
Thousands of Sikhs have walked in a town's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan parade.
The event, which celebrates the birth of Sikhism in 1699, took place in Walsall on Sunday from 10:00 BST until around 14:00 BST.
Walsall Council said the procession started on West Bromwich Street and concluded back there at the temple.
Sukhdev Singh Bath said people gathered from all over Walsall and the surrounding areas to "take part and celebrate".
