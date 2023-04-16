Police attacked during Birmingham Ramadan stalls crackdown
Bottles have been thrown at police during an operation to crack down on illegal street market stalls during Ramadan, officers said.
The incident happened at 01:30 BST on Sunday as a large crowd gathered in Small Heath, Birmingham.
Police said the operation alongside trading standards officers followed residents' complaints about roads being blocked and anti-social behaviour.
One officer suffered minor injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Numerous reports of criminal damage are also being investigated, it added, after other missiles were thrown.
The late night market has grown up along Coventry Road and Ladypool Road during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims break their fast at sunset.
Det Ch Insp David Sproson said it was "completely unacceptable" that officers who were there "to make the community a safer and better place were met with such hostility".
In a statement, a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said: "We want people observing the holy month of Ramadan to enjoy celebrations, and we want to ensure it's done safely and within the law for the benefit of the whole community.
"What happened was totally unacceptable - officers were simply doing their job as part of this joint operation, organised in response to local concerns."
While some people described scenes of chaos on Coventry Road to the BBC last week, others called for the area to be pedestrianised during Ramadan, saying the stalls could be a good addition if they were better managed.
As well as litter and congestion, community activist Naveed Sadiq said there had also been complaints of loud noise into the early hours.
'Spirit of Ramadan'
"We need to sit down with the council and the police to see if we can make this an official event and regulate it and make it inviting," Mr Sadique, from the Bearded Broz community group, said.
He added regulating the stalls could also lead to a better example of "the true spirit of Ramadan", rather than the negative experience this year.
"The prophet Muhammad came to show us good character, and it's very important that we continue that good character," he said.
