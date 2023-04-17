Rising theft of motorbikes is tackled in West Midlands
- Published
More community policing would help to reduce stolen vehicle crime, a meeting has been told.
The West Midlands currently has the third highest rates of vehicle crime across the country, with approximately a hundred bikes stolen a month.
A meeting was held between police and bike owners in Ward End, Birmingham, amid a rise in stolen motorbikes.
Police said any reported thefts would be treated as a priority crime.
Motorcyclist Simon Rice, said a friend had his bike, which had been fitted with a tracker, stolen from outside his house.
"He rang the police and he was really appalled by their response," he said.
"All they said is, you've got a tracker so you know where it is, go and fetch it."
Det Supt Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police, said the force had ensured any reported thefts had been treated as a priority crime.
"Vehicle crime as a whole, it has gone up, that's a trend we've seen nationally," he said.
"We are now focusing our resources and trying to provide a better quality service to our communities and ensure that this is treated as a priority crime."
Sheila McQueen, from the West Midlands Motorcycle Action Group, had her bike stolen in Coventry. It was later returned.
She said she had been shocked to learn how prevalent motorbike theft was in the region.
"It's a real punch in the gut first of all, that moment when you find out your motorbike has been stolen," she said.
"It's a real concern and the increase is shocking," she said, adding that numbers had "gone up 60%" between 2021 and 2022.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk