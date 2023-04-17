Wolverhampton Wolves 'devastated' after stadium blow
Speedway club bosses say they have been left "devastated" after being told racing will end at their stadium.
Wolverhampton Speedway said a tenancy agreement for the Monmore Green home would not be extended beyond the end of this season.
The move was "an attack on Wolverhampton's sporting heritage", said fan and local councillor Doug James.
Owners Entain said they planned to focus on greyhound racing at the site.
"We understand that fans of Wolverhampton Wolves and speedway will be disappointed by this news," the company said.
Chris Van Straaten, of Wolverhampton Wolves, said: "Whilst the announcement came as a shock, Entain are within their rights to serve notice."
"The decision was not expected, but we thank them for their support and the many years hosting us at Monmore.
"We will enjoy this final season," he added.
Analysis: BBC Midlands Today sports editor Nick Clitheroe
This is another blow for a sport which has suffered major challenges in the region.
Coventry, Cradley Heath and Stoke have all been lost from the leagues for now, while the Birmingham Brummies face an uncertain future at Perry Barr stadium as well.
Wolverhampton have been the success story of West Midlands speedway, but if they are forced out of Monmore Green, it is hard to see where they could go next.
One of the traditional heartlands of the sport is in a battle for its survival.
Racing will end from 31 October, said the club.
"Monmore has enjoyed a long and proud relationship with the Wolverhampton Wolves and this decision has not been taken lightly. However, following the launch of Premier Greyhound Racing, we have taken a decision to centre our resource and investment on greyhound racing at the track," said Leo Walker, from Entain Retail.
Mr James, an independent councillor who represents Darlaston South on Walsall Council, said the move was a "huge blow" for the wider sport.
After watching speedway at the site for more than 30 years, he called on local businesses and politicians to support talks to "urgently revisit their business plan".
