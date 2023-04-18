Prince and Princess of Wales to meet arts leaders on trip to Birmingham
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet people representing the arts and creative industries during a visit to Birmingham.
They will host a meeting of designers, artists and playwrights at The Rectory restaurant in the city's Jewellery Quarter.
The royal couple will hear about experiences of opening and running businesses in the city.
They will also meet members of the public when they visit on Thursday.
Guests will be challenged to a game of interactive darts in the 180 club.
The historic Jewellery Quarter is a hub for artistic businesses in the city which produces up to 40% of all jewellery made in the UK.
