Teenager guilty of fatal stabbing in mobile phone dispute
- Published
A teenager killed a boy during a row about a mobile phone, a court has heard.
Akeem Bailey, 17, was stabbed in the neck on Springfield Street, Ladywood, Birmingham, on 30 October last year, and died in hospital five days later.
Zechariah Nelson was convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on 12 June.
Nelson came armed with a knife to a pre-arranged meeting with the victim on the day of the attack, a jury was told.
Another teenager was also stabbed during the altercation, but suffered non-serious injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Jim Colclough, of West Midlands Police, said: "By just carrying a weapon you are putting yourself in a position where it can be used in the spur of the moment and destroy lives.
"A teenager has lost his life and another has lost his freedom."
