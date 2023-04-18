Four arrested after attacks at Small Heath Ramadan market
Four people have been arrested after police and council staff were attacked in an operation to deal with illegal street market stalls during Ramadan.
Disorder broke out resulting in missiles being thrown at 01:30 BST on Sunday in Small Heath, Birmingham.
One officer was struck by a bottle and three vehicles damaged, police said.
Two boys, 16, and a man, 42, are being held on suspicion of violent disorder. A 23-year-old man was held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
They all remain in custody.
Two council officials were kicked and spat at during the Coventry Road incident, but no-one suffered serious injuries, said West Midlands Police.
During the holy month, the late night market along Coventry Road and Ladypool Road has grown as Muslims break their fast at sunset.
Staff from the nearby Green Lane Masjid have since been accompanying officers on their patrols.
"The acts that we've seen over the past couple of days is not representative of the community - the Islamic community or the youth in this community," said Oliver Wood.
"We commend the police for their efforts and the way they exercised patience throughout the procedure, and that they weren't heavy handed with the individuals," he added.
Kassim Yafai, who has run a bakery in the area for 18 years, said the anti-social behaviour was "very disheartening".
He, and others, are calling for the street markets to be regulated.
"We would love to see something like the German market in the city centre where they are very organised, very secure. They have marshals there, they have security, they have police walking around.
Insp Gary Everitt said: "We are aware that the violence on Saturday evening involved a small group of people and I'd like to thank the wider community for their continued support.
"It's been testament to the strong relationships that we have with the local community, businesses and mosques that we have been able to continue to work closely together on joint patrols offering reassurance to families who are peacefully celebrating Ramadan."
