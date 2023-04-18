Six injured in dog attack by Birmingham primary school
Six people have been treated in hospital after being attacked by two dogs near a primary school, which went into lockdown to keep pupils safe.
Children at Barford Primary School in Birmingham were kept inside for an hour until the animals were under control.
Officers went to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 14:30 BST after reports two dogs were on the loose.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
The school went into lockdown just as pupils were due to leave for the day and were kept in the hall until it was safe to leave.
Parents and carers received a concerning text message alerting them to reports of "potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school".
"The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human," the text read.
An elderly man was take to hospital with injuries, with five others taking themselves for treatment.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, said West Midlands Police.
Two dogs had been seized and taken to secure kennels, said the force.
