Thousands sign petition to save threatened Wolverhampton speedway
More than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for a speedway track to be saved from closure.
Wolverhampton Speedway said a tenancy agreement for its Monmore Green home would not be extended after the season.
It said it was "devastated" after being told the news by owners Entain and the decision was branded "bizarre and ludicrous" by British Speedway.
Entain said it would focus on greyhound racing at the site but understood fans and the club would be "disappointed".
Since the announcement on Monday, the online petition has attracted support from thousands of people.
The racetrack in Wolverhampton dates back to 1928 and British Speedway said it was always regarded as a "highly professional, well-run and viable business".
Rob Godfrey, chairman of British Speedway, said the organisation did not want to see any club closing and added: "We don't intend to let this one go without a fight".
British Speedway would "fight tooth and nail" for the future of the sport in Wolverhampton and across the country, he said.
The club has said racing at Monmore Green would end on 31 October.