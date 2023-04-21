New fire dog joins West Midlands crews after predecessor's sudden death
- Published
A new canine recruit has joined West Midlands Fire Service after the sudden death of her popular predecessor.
Belgian Malinois Kai, who had worked with firefighters since he was a puppy, died in March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
His replacement is 11-month-old cocker spaniel, Giddy, who will help teams investigate the cause of fires.
Her handler Watch Commander Alex Daw said she had an "amazing temperament".
Giddy will be moving in with Mr Daw and his family, and he said he was "really excited to have her at home".
"Giddy will identify evidence at fire scenes," said Mr Daw. "She will help to bring to justice criminals who deliberately start fires.
"She started out as a working dog, so a priority will be teaching her how to be a pet when she's 'off duty'."
Giddy will be kitted out with protective wear including special boots to protect her paws from glass and other sharp objects while working.
She completed six weeks of training that taught her how to sniff out signs of accelerants that are often used to start fires deliberately.
West Midlands Fire Service said she was rewarded for each successful "hit" with a ball and some play.
Her predecessor, Kai, carried out the same work and helped investigate hundreds of fires during his career.
"Kai served our communities amazingly and is very much missed," said station commander Matt Ling.
"But Giddy is already showing that she'll be a valuable member of the team."
