Royals take surprise booking during Birmingham restaurant visit
- Published
The Prince of Wales took an unsuspecting customer's booking as he and his wife visited an Indian street food restaurant in Birmingham.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were at the Indian Streatery in Bennetts Hill as part of a visit to the city on Thursday.
They learnt to cook traditional rotis and admitted secretly trying curry houses around the country.
The prince also helped by answering the phone as a customer booked a table.
After noting the time of the booking and giving the customer directions, William said: "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise."
Asked about the unexpected phone call, restaurant owner Meena Sharma said: "All of us around him were really surprised he actually picked up the phone and actually said 'this is the Indian Streatery', and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking.
"But I think he probably could have a role as a front of house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."
The customer who called, Vinay Aggarwal, visited the restaurant with his wife Ankita Gulati on Thursday afternoon and admitted he had not suspected a royal involvement.
"I didn't recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me," he said.
"It's pretty amazing and a surprise."
The visit to Birmingham, which also included meeting crowds and a trip to The Rectory restaurant, forms part of a nationwide tour ahead of the King's coronation next month.
The prince and princess met front of house staff at the Indian Streatery before taking part in a cooking competition in the kitchen, with Catherine the clear winner.
When asked whether their children enjoy Indian food, she replied: "Absolutely, they love it."
Speaking after the royals departed, Mr Sharma, said: "It was very surreal and not something you ever think about.
"You never think royalty will come to your humble abode but it's been an absolute pleasure to have them here."
