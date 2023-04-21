Man released as Birmingham dog attack inquiries continue
A 28-year-old man who was arrested after two dogs bit six people near a primary school has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Children at Barford Primary School in Birmingham were kept inside for an hour on Wednesday until the animals were under control.
West Midlands Police said the dogs were taken to secure kennels.
It said none of the injuries to the six, who received hospital treatment, were life-threatening.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
Children at the school, in Barford Road, Winson Green, were kept in the school hall until it was safe for them to leave.
Parents and carers were sent a concerning text alerting them to reports of "potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school".
It read: "The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human."
One of the people bitten, delivery driver Simon Edge, said the dog attack was "totally unprovoked" and described the dogs, which he had not seen before, as "feral".
