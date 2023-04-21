Small Heath Eid al-Fitr event cancelled due to rain
A huge Eid event in Birmingham expected to attract thousands of Muslims has been called off due to heavy rain.
The event, which marks the end of Ramadan, was due to take place on Friday in Small Heath Park. A similar event at Edgbaston was also cancelled.
Last year, more than 20,000 people gathered in the park to celebrate.
Green Lane Masjid said it was a "difficult decision" to make and that it would hold prayers instead at the mosque.
Haniya Adam, from the mosque, said cancelling the outdoor event was the right call.
"It was just too wet and the chances of rain was far too high," she said.
Due to the number of people expected, Green Lane Masjid has been welcoming worshippers since 06:30 BST on Friday.
Ms Adam said: "It is a lot to cancel last minute with the amount of volunteers and stewards, but everyone has been understanding.
"We had an amazing turn out in the mosque, we were only meant to have four prayer meetings but in the end had five."
While there was supposed to be a fun fair this year in the park, Ms Adam said people would continue Eid celebrations at home, like she is, by opening presents, eating and sharing time with family.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset.
Eid al-Fitr means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.
As the date for Ramadan changes every year because Islam uses a calendar based on the cycles of the Moon, Ms Adam said they will most likely not plan for next year's event to be outdoors due to it being held more into the winter months.
Ms Adam said Eid also represented "such a strong form of worship".
