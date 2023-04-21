Andrew Dill: Appeal issued on 20th anniversary of Birmingham man's disappearance
The family of a father-of-three who disappeared without trace 20 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.
Andrew Dill stepped off a train from Hednesford to Birmingham New Street on 28 April, 2003.
Texts were sent from his phone to family and friends after this time, but contact ended on 20 May and he has not been heard from since.
"I would just like to see him once more before I go," said his mother Maisie.
"We have had so many family milestones and events that Andrew has missed and his absence is always in the back of our minds."
Police have issued an image showing what the then 38-year-old may look like now, in the hope of finding answers for his family.
Mr Dill lived in Birmingham city centre and is thought to have been in the Soho Road area in the weeks following his rail trip.
His family say his disappearance was completely out of character.
"Andrew's family - his parents and his children - would love to be reunited with him, said Det Insp Racheal Allen.
"Not knowing what happened to him is almost unbearable."
An image has also been released of a Nokia mobile phone, with dark blue trim, Mr Dill owned.
"This could have been in the possession of someone else after 28 April 2003, so we would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about that," added Det Insp Allen.
