Retired West Midlands officer who has died 'leaves huge legacy'
A retired senior police officer with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has died, the Police Federation has announced.
Chris Johnson, who served for 29 years, had completed a 5,000 step challenge highlighting MND as he retired from the West Midlands force in 2020.
He was diagnosed with the condition in 2018, six months after being promoted to assistant chief constable.
"He leaves a huge legacy and many friends," said former Chief Constable Sir David Thompson.
Until his retirement, Mr Johnson was executive lead for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games 2022.
He was "an amazing man and police leader," who was also "inspirational as he faced MND," Sir David tweeted.
The chair of West Midlands Police Federation Rich Cooke, said Mr Johnson had passed away overnight and his thoughts were with his family.
He described him as "an inspirational leader, as well as a friend".
Mr Johnson's final day with the force in September 2020 coincided with the completion of his fundraising challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, with each of his 5,000 steps representing someone living with the disease in the UK.
In a statement the force said it was with "great sorrow" it had learned of the death of the former assistant chief constable.
"Chris was an inspiration, who was open about his illness but never let it define him."
The condition affects the brain and nerves, eventually stopping muscles functioning.
Mr Johnson had previously told the BBC his diagnosis "came out of the blue" and he was sad to know he would be missing out on family life as well as his policing career.
Despite his worsening condition, he was invited to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, along with his wife Sharon, also a former officer with the force, who had taken early retirement to care for him.
In a post on the Police Federation website at the time, she said: "We were at the ceremony, soaking up the atmosphere and Chris looked at me and said, 'I made it'.
"It was very emotional, as you can imagine, there were lots of tears that day."
