Castle Bromwich: Second murder arrest after Kelvin Ward stabbed in car

Kelvin Ward's car was rammed and he was then attacked by a group of people, police said
Detectives investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death after his car was rammed have made a second arrest.

West Midlands Police arrested a 28-year-old in Solihull on suspicion of murdering Kelvin Ward in Birmingham.

Mr Ward, 50, was found with stab wounds on Chester Road in Castle Bromwich at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.

The car he was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at a junction before he was attacked and stabbed by a group of people, police believe.

A 16-year-old boy has already arrested on suspicion of his murder.

He was detained on Thursday and West Midlands Police has since been granted more time to question him.

Mr Ward died at the scene in Chester Road in Castle Bromwich

Mr Ward was described by his family as "a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many".

"He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed," they added.

The force continues to appeal for information and asked for any witnesses to come forward.

