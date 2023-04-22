M6 crash: Arrest as multi-vehicle collision causes delays
- Published
A man has been arrested after a crash involving several vehicles caused miles of delays on the M6.
Three lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 10a for Wolverhampton but have since reopened.
National Highways said multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, with one car left on its roof.
It said traffic was easing after the collision was cleared to the hard shoulder.
Earlier, there were more than six miles (9.7km) of traffic with delays of more than an hour while emergency services attended the scene.
Officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group said the driver of the overturned car, an Audi, had been arrested on suspicion of "a variety of traffic offences".
The BBC has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police for updates.
An earlier incident on the northbound carriageway was also causing congestion, National Highways said, however it had since been resolved and all lanes had reopened.
It said the M54 eastbound, which approaches the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway, was also heavily congested after the crash.
National Highways urged motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time and avoid the area where possible.
