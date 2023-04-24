Second person charged with Castle Bromwich stab murder
- Published
A second person has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in his car.
Kelvin Ward, 50, died at the scene on Chester Road in Castle Bromwich, Solihull, on 18 April.
The latest accused, Leighton Williams, 28, of North Roundhay in Stechford, Birmingham, appeared before magistrates in the city on Monday.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
A boy, 16, who cannot be named because of his age, was at the weekend charged with murder and additionally violent disorder. He too faced Birmingham magistrates on Monday.
West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for information.
