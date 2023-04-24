Woman hurt in Wolverhampton street shooting
A woman in her 20s has been hurt in a street shooting in Wolverhampton.
Police are investigating whether the events on Bitterne Drive in Whitmore Reans on Sunday morning were linked to an incident at an address on the same road shortly before.
Video footage posted on social media appeared to show people fleeing a building with several gunshots heard.
The injured woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A gunshot also damaged a window at a nearby address on Evans Street, the West Midlands force added.
Emergency crews were called on 23 April at about 01:00 BST.
Detectives are reviewing CCTV and extra officers will be patrolling the area, say police.
"We are working to establish whether or not this incident was linked to an event at the premises. Our inquiries are on-going," a spokesman said.
