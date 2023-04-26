Kingswinford mother exhibits sunflowers in memory of daughter
A mother who began growing sunflowers in memory of her daughter is to exhibit at Gardeners World Live.
Andrea Childs, from Kingswinford, lost her 20-year-old daughter Beth to blood cancer in 2018.
She fundraises for leukaemia charities by harvesting the seeds she sows and selling them to people countrywide.
"I'm absolutely over the moon with the opportunity that we've been given," Ms Childs said.
"Gardeners World have really taken the whole charity on board and the concept and the idea of the sunflowers," she added.
The family's "Our Beth's Sunflowers" campaign will be on display at the event at the NEC in June.
The project started after the parent of another child treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham gave Ms Childs seeds from flowers grown in Beth's memory.
"She gave me those very first seeds and ever since, every single year we've replanted," Ms Childs explained. "It's magnificent, the sunflower is such a symbol of hope."
Beth's seeds are harvested each autumn, dried and sold, raising hundreds of pounds for blood cancer charities.
Ms Childs is also working on a growing project with Beth's former Kingswinford school, Glynne Primary, where children said they were "excited" to see the sunflowers grow.
Deputy headteacher Jon Bennett said Beth's death had affected a number of pupils.
"I think it's so important that each sunflower that grows, people enjoy the sunflower but also think about the reasons behind it," he explained.
The family plans to keep the campaign running, although the current focus is on making the flowers bloom by 15 June.
"We've been given this fantastic opportunity to put together a beautiful border, obviously based on Beth's sunflowers," Ms Childs said.
"Hence the need for a hothouse as sunflowers generally, in this country, flower in July and August."
