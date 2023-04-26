Kings Heath: Murder inquiry after man stabbed
A man has died after being stabbed in Kings Heath, Birmingham.
The victim was found seriously injured on the High Street, near the junction with Queensbridge Road, during the early hours.
A police cordon has been set up and the road was closed between Queensbridge Road and Valentine Road.
West Midlands Police is treating the incident as murder and an investigation is under way.
Traffic delays built up due to the road closure. Schools in the area said they were open but warned parents of disruption.
Queensbridge School said the start of the school day was delayed. Members of staff were in Highbury Park and High Street to escort students in.
National Express West Midlands said services 35 and 50 were diverted in both directions via Alcester Road and apologised for delays.
