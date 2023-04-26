Erdington parents thank paramedics who saved mum and baby
Paramedics who saved the life of a pregnant woman and her baby when she suffered a placental abruption have been reunited with the family.
Alex Gilmore and Gracie Clarke attended the 999 call from husband Shal in February after Pavandeep fell ill at their Birmingham home.
Pavandeep, who lost two litres of blood, was rushed to hospital and safely delivered their son.
The couple met the paramedics ten weeks later with their new baby Shay.
Shal recalled the moment the paramedics first came to their home in Erdington.
"When they arrived at our home I was so panicked and felt helpless to Pavi," he said.
"They instantly took over and I knew my wife and baby were in safe hands."
What is placental abruption?
- Placental abruption is when the placenta comes away from the wall of the womb
- It's more likely to happen later in pregnancy and can be life-threatening to a mother and baby
- If someone suffers a placental abruption they will need emergency treatment and the baby will probably be delivered by caesarean section
Source: NHS inform
Mr Gilmore said: "We knew how serious and potentially life-threatening this condition was for both Pavi and for baby Shay at the time.
"Valuable seconds lost at any point throughout the job may have drastically affected the outcome for both patients."
He added that he and trainee paramedic Ms Clarke "couldn't stop thinking about the family" after they attended the call.
'Feel blessed'
Ms Clarke said she was thrilled to see them having recovered from the ordeal.
"To meet the family again and to see that we have been able to make such a difference to a family, especially so early on in my career, is something I will always be so proud of and is something I won't forget," she said.
"We feel blessed to have met such kind-hearted, dedicated and amazing people," said Shal.
"If it wasn't for them, we don't know what our lives might be like now. They have such a special place in our hearts."
