Lorry smashes through wall into Tipton back garden
- Published
A lorry smashed through a wall into a back garden after the driver suffered a medical emergency at the wheel.
The HGV left the road and hit a brick wall in Chillington Road, Tipton, on Wednesday, knocking down trees.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver's injuries were not believed to be serious and he was discharged at the scene.
Emergency services were called at about 18:40 BST.
Pictures taken at the scene show the cab of the lorry stuck in the gardens of some flats with the trailer jutting out of the wall onto the pavement.
It happened yards from a bus stop, witness Dean Tugby said, who was doing his washing up at the time.
"I heard a loud bang, I looked outside and saw the lorry but they do sometime park there," he said.
"I popped outside to see if everything was ok and saw cars pulling over and people running over to the the lorry and then I saw he had gone through the fence."
