Man jailed over Robert West's death outside Birmingham banqueting suite
- Published
A man who stabbed a man to death outside a banqueting suite in Birmingham has been jailed.
Robert West, 49, also known as Bob Fresh, died on the pavement on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022.
His killer, 20-year-old Rashidi Powell was jailed for eight years and three months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He had previously admitted manslaughter and possession of a bladed article in January.
Mr West was stabbed by Powell as he entered the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite.
West Midlands Police said there had been animosity between Mr West and the group of people Powell was with in the weeks before, however their meeting on the day he died was a chance encounter.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Powell, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, "habitually carried a knife" and "callously" ended Mr West's life.
"Had Powell not been armed, Robert West may still be alive today to see his children grow up," said prosecutor Kate Seal.
"No sentence will return Robert West to his family and our thoughts remain with them."
Two others, 19-year-old Ashon D'Aguilar, of Brunswick Road, Handsworth, and 18-year-old Tyreek Walker, of Hytall Road, Shirley, were also convicted over Mr West's death.
All three were initially charged with murder, however D'Aguilar and Walker were cleared by jurors and prosecutors accepted a lesser plea of manslaughter from Powell.
D'Aguilar and Walker were jailed for 20 months and 19 months respectively on 18 January after they admitted possessing a blade.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk