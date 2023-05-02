Diversions on M6 and M42 as lighting installed
Drivers are being warned of diversions on motorways near Birmingham due to lighting being installed.
Parts of the M6 and M42 will be closed from 21:00 BST on Saturday 13 May to 06:00 BST on Monday 15 May.
Junctions 4 and 6 on the M6 northbound carriageway will be closed as well as the M42 junction 4a to the M6 northbound link road.
National Highways said: "Diversions will be clearly signed and we advise road users to allow extra time".
Northbound M6 traffic will be diverted via the M42 junction 9 southbound, the A446, B4114, A452 and A38, to re-join the M6 at junction 6.
Traffic wanting to use the M42 northbound to M6 northbound link road, will be diverted via the M42 junction 9 northbound, the A446 southbound, B4114, A452 and A38, to re-join the M6 at junction 6, National Highways said.
Nick Wells from the company said: "We have installed new lighting as part of this important safety upgrade.
"We now need to dig trenches across the carriageway to install ducts to house the new cables to power those lights. The existing ones are old and their material brittle and in poor condition, which is why they need to be replaced".
Work will also include changing the metal central reservation barrier to concrete, upgrading drainage and installing new CCTV cameras.
There will also be additional places added to stop in an emergency.
