HS2 worker dies in incident at Solihull site
- Published
A man has died following an "industrial incident" on an HS2 construction site in Solihull.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Middle Bickenhill Lane, Marston Green at 16:09 BST on Thursday.
The victim, believed to be in his early 70s, had been working for a company in HS2's contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI's (BBV) supply chain.
A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said they were "deeply saddened" to confirm that an employee had died.
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time," they added.
"We are working with our construction partner and the relevant authorities to understand the cause of this incident."
A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty VINCI added that HS2 had been leading inquiries on its behalf.
West Midlands Fire Service said it had been called to assist the ambulance service at 16:58 BST on Thursday, after a man went into cardiac arrest.
Following treatment at the scene, the man had been carried by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) added: "We are aware of an incident on the HS2 site and are making inquiries alongside West Midlands Police."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk