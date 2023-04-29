Birmingham street stabbing: Man charged with murder
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
A man, 33, was stabbed to death on High Street in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham on Wednesday at about 02:25 BST, West Midlands Police said.
Nathaniel Daly, of Birmingham, has also been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.
The force said he was expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday has been released on bail.
Detectives said they also arrested a 17-year-old boy on Friday who remained in custody.
The stabbing took place close to the police station in Kings Heath and to the area where the new rail station is being built.
Officers are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
